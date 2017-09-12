Back to Main page
Turkey pays deposit to Russia on purchase of S-400 missile systems — Erdogan

World
September 12, 8:16 UTC+3

The process will continue by the transfer of a credit from Russia to Turkey, Erdogan said

ANKARA, September 12. /TASS/. Turkey has already paid a deposit to Moscow to buy Russian S-400 missile systems, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after his visit to Kazakhstan, the Hurriyet daily reported.

"Our friends have already signed [a deal on] S-400s. A deposit has also been paid, as far as I know. The process will continue by the transfer of a credit from Russia to us. Both Mr. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and myself, we are determined on this issue," Erdogan told journalists.

Persons
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
