Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s defense contractor ready to supply S-400 missile systems domestically and abroad

Military & Defense
July 20, 9:47 UTC+3 ZHUKOVSKY

China was the first foreign customer to order the S-400 systems

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

Gallery
12 photo
© ITAR -TASS/Dmitry Rogulin

Russian air defense systems in demand on global arms market

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, July 20. /TASS/. The production capacities of Russia’s Almaz-Antey arms manufacturing concern make it possible to supply the S-400 air defense systems both under the State Defense Order and under foreign contracts, the company’s Deputy Director General Vyacheslav Dzirkaln told reporters at the MAKS-2017 International Air Show on Thursday.

He recalled that the company completed the construction and commissioned two big plants in Nizhny Novgorod and Kirov.

"Besides, this year we are completing the creation of the company’s Northwest Regional Center in St. Petersburg, which includes three plants and three institutes. We are confident that with such capacities we will cope with both the fulfillment of the State Defense Order and foreign contracts," he said.

China was the first foreign customer to order the S-400 systems. Talks are underway to supply these air defense systems to India and Turkey.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia at final stage of testing high-altitude interceptor for S-500 air defense system
2
Syrian government regains control over more than 40 oil derricks in Raqqa, experts say
3
Kremlin baffled by media reports about Putin-Trump undisclosed meeting
4
Russia and US beginning strategic stability dialogue — diplomat
5
European energy companies warn about negative impacts of anti-Russian sanctions
6
Russia’s advanced military hardware premiers at MAKS-2017 international airshow
7
Putin puts digital economy on list of main goals of Russia's strategic development
TOP STORIES
Реклама