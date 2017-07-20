Russia’s defense contractor ready to supply S-400 missile systems domestically and abroad

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, July 20. /TASS/. The production capacities of Russia’s Almaz-Antey arms manufacturing concern make it possible to supply the S-400 air defense systems both under the State Defense Order and under foreign contracts, the company’s Deputy Director General Vyacheslav Dzirkaln told reporters at the MAKS-2017 International Air Show on Thursday.

He recalled that the company completed the construction and commissioned two big plants in Nizhny Novgorod and Kirov.

"Besides, this year we are completing the creation of the company’s Northwest Regional Center in St. Petersburg, which includes three plants and three institutes. We are confident that with such capacities we will cope with both the fulfillment of the State Defense Order and foreign contracts," he said.

China was the first foreign customer to order the S-400 systems. Talks are underway to supply these air defense systems to India and Turkey.