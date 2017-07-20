Russia’s defense contractor ready to supply S-400 missile systems domestically and abroad

Russia’s defense contractor ready to supply S-400 missile systems domestically and abroadMilitary & Defense July 20, 9:47
Russia and US beginning strategic stability dialogue — diplomatWorld July 20, 9:10
Syrian government regains control over more than 40 oil derricks in Raqqa, experts sayWorld July 20, 8:06
Russia suggests Asian, African developing countries be admitted to UN Security CouncilRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 20, 6:30
Kremlin baffled by media reports about Putin-Trump undisclosed meetingRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 19, 22:57
US sanctions not to be lifted even if Russia meets West’s demands — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 19, 20:25
Russia’s Foreign Ministry agrees to Huntsman as US ambassador to RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 19, 19:57
First launch of Russia’s super-heavy carrier rocket scheduled for 2028Science & Space July 19, 19:39
Russia's Alrosa mined two large diamonds in YakutiaSociety & Culture July 19, 19:22
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, July 20. /TASS/. The production capacities of Russia’s Almaz-Antey arms manufacturing concern make it possible to supply the S-400 air defense systems both under the State Defense Order and under foreign contracts, the company’s Deputy Director General Vyacheslav Dzirkaln told reporters at the MAKS-2017 International Air Show on Thursday.
He recalled that the company completed the construction and commissioned two big plants in Nizhny Novgorod and Kirov.
"Besides, this year we are completing the creation of the company’s Northwest Regional Center in St. Petersburg, which includes three plants and three institutes. We are confident that with such capacities we will cope with both the fulfillment of the State Defense Order and foreign contracts," he said.
China was the first foreign customer to order the S-400 systems. Talks are underway to supply these air defense systems to India and Turkey.