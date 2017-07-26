Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Official says it's up to Turkey as NATO member to decide on purchase of Russian S-400

World
July 26, 14:09 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

The contract to supply S-400 to Turkey had been approved

Share
1 pages in this article
S-400 air defense systems

S-400 air defense systems

© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

BRUSSELS, July 26. /TASS/. Turkey, being a NATO member, has the right to independently decide whether to buy the S-400 air defense systems, a NATO official told TASS on Wednesday.

"It is up to Allies to decide what military equipment they buy. No NATO ally currently operates the S-400, and NATO has no confirmation or details of the Turkish purchase," the NATO official said.

Read also
S-400 long-range air defense missile system

Erdogan announces deal with Russia on S-400 air defense missile systems

Speaking to the Turkish parliament on July 25, President Erdogan stated that Moscow and Ankara had inked a deal to supply the S-400 air defense systems to Turkey. "We have made steps on this issue with the Russian Federation. Signatures have been put and I hope that we’ll see S-400 missiles in our country. We’ll also request the joint production of these systems," the Haber 7 TV channel quoted Erdogan as saying.

According to Erdogan, "Turkey has been unable for years to get what it wanted from the United States" with regard to the purchase of air defense missile systems and "has been forced to shop around." "And this [the accords on S-400 systems] is the result of such searches. Greece, which is a NATO member, has been using the S-300 systems for many years," the Turkish leader said.

Russian Presidential Aide for Military and Technical Cooperation, Vladimir Kozhin, earlier stated that the contract to supply S-400 to Turkey had been approved.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
EC announces readiness to defend European interests against US sanctions
2
Kiev court orders security service to launch probe against Poroshenko for high treason
3
London court binds Ukraine to pay par value of Eurobonds to Russia
4
Russian Navy gets 60 Kalibr missiles over three months
5
Russian super-heavy booster vehicle to bring payloads of 70 tns to orbit
6
Lavrov astonished by mass hysteria among US politicians
7
Tighter US sanctions may plunge world into another Cold War — senior lawmaker
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама