Turkey makes advance payment for S-400 systems — Russian presidential aide

TULA, September 29. /TASS/. The contract on supplying Russian S-400 missile systems to Turkey is being fulfilled and Ankara has already made the advance payment, Russian presidential aide for military and technical cooperation Vladimir Kozhin said on Friday.

"The contract has entered into force, the advance payment has been made, I cannot say about the timeframe now," Kozhin said.

he issue of giving to Turkey production technologies for S-400 systems has not been discussed; the parties have agreed only supplies of produced systems, he added. "We are not speaking about it, as yet we speak only about supplies of ready weapons, technologies - no," he said.