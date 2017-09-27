Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin comments on Russia-Turkey deal on S-400 supplies

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 27, 12:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On September 12, Ankara had signed an agreement with Moscow to purchase S-400 missile systems and had already made an advance payment

Share
1 pages in this article
S-400 missile system

S-400 missile system

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The global community has no right to criticize Russia and Turkey for their legitimate cooperation in military and technical field, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on the West’s reaction to the deal on Russian S-400 missile system supplies to Ankara.

"No one has any right to criticize Russia and Turkey for military and technical cooperation, which is in strict compliance with the international law and is no way aimed against any third countries," Peskov said.

"No one has any grounds to voice criticism in this regard," he said.

Read also

Supplies of S-400 systems to Turkey may begin within two years

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that the upcoming September 28 visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Ankara has solely pragmatic goals.

Russia and Turkey have close trade and economic, investment, cultural and military-technical cooperation, and also implement megaprojects, he said. "Besides, the countries cooperate in ensuring regional security, including in Syria."

During Putin’s visit the sides plan to "synchronize watches on all these issues," he added.

On September 12, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara had signed an agreement with Moscow to purchase S-400 missile systems and had already made an advance payment. Russian president’s aide for military and technical cooperation, Vladimir Kozhin, told TASS such a contract had been signed and was about to be implemented.

Russia’s S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-range antiaircraft missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and surface targets. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of 400 kilometers and at an altitude of up to 30 kilometers.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Washington will not tolerate Russia’s military advantage — US military chief
2
Five field commanders behind attack on Russian military police killed in Syria
3
Topol ballistic missile test launched from range in Russia's south
4
Press review: Russia to fight Western propaganda and Bulgaria talks pipes with Gazprom
5
Over 600 special forces on alert in drills in Russia’s south
6
German ex-chancellor Schroeder approved as Rosneft board chairman — source
7
Kremlin comments on Russia-Turkey deal on S-400 supplies
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама