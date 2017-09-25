Supplies of S-400 systems to Turkey may begin within two years

US-led coalition denies charges of US units leading Syrian 'opposition' through IS linesWorld September 25, 18:49
Supplies of S-400 systems to Turkey may begin within two yearsMilitary & Defense September 25, 18:14
Ukraine involved in illegal arms deliveries to South Sudan — Amnesty InternationalWorld September 25, 18:01
Russian general's death in Syria result of US double-dealing in war on terror — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 25, 17:42
Russia's top diplomat says conditions in Syria ripe for defeating terroristsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 25, 17:07
Russian envoy notes US actions in Syria as Washington's true colors on anti-terror policyRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 25, 17:00
Economy minister believes new technologies will drive Russia’s economyBusiness & Economy September 25, 16:50
Russian, German scientists boost gas sensor accuracy that can be used in detecting cancerScience & Space September 25, 16:45
US may try to sponsor protests ahead of presidential election in Russia, diplomat warnsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 25, 16:36
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ANKARA, September 25. /TASS/. Supplies of S-400 systems to Turkey will begin within two years, Turkey’s Undersecretary for Defense Industries Ismail Demir said on Monday.
"I’d refrain from giving a concrete date because talks are underway. But I can tell that S-400 supplies will begin within at least two years," A Haber television channel quoted him as saying.
On September 12, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara had signed an agreement with Moscow to purchase S-400 systems and had already made an advance payment. Russian president’s aide for issues of military technical cooperation, Vladimir Kozhin, told TASS such a contract had been signed and was about to be implemented.
According to media reports, Erdogan is expected to raise the topic of S-400 supplies at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ankara on September 28.
Russia’s S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-range anti-aircraft missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and surface targets. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of 400 kilometers and at an altitude of up to 30 kilometers. Deputy Commander of Russia’s Aerospace Force Viktor Gumenny said last April that S-400 capable of destroying targets in near space had begun to enter duty.