S-400 Triumph to enter duty in Central Military District on Volga River in November

Military & Defense
September 19, 12:20 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG

In 2016 such complexes were for the first time provided for a military unit in the Siberian region

© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

YEKATERINBURG, September 19. /TASS/. Air defense systems S-400 Triumf will enter duty in the Central Military District on the Volga River in November, the chief of the district’s technical support department, Major-General Fraiz Salyiev told the media on Tuesday.

"In November this year S-400 missile systems will be provided for another unit of the Central Military District’s air defense stationed in the Volga River area. Earlier, in 2016 such complexes were for the first time provided for a military unit in the Siberian region," he said.

Salyiev said this year the Central Military District was to get more than 1,100 pieces of advanced military hardware.

Almaz-Antey provides first regimental set of S-400 for Russian Defense Ministry

"More than half of the amount has been delivered to the recipients by now. Last February army aviation units received 20 multirole helicopters Mi-8MTV5," Salyiev said.

Russia on September 19 marks Weapons Maker Day.

"We will certainly congratulate the chiefs of the industry’s enterprises. The Central Military District and manufactures will arrange for joint festive activities," he explained.

S-400 Triumf is Russia’s newest long-range air defense missile system. It is meant for eliminating aircraft and cruise and ballistic missiles, including intermediate range ones, as well as surface targets. Its maximum range is 400 kilometers, and altitude, up to 30 kilometers. S-400 Triumf was authorized for service in 2007.

