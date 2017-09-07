S-300, S-400 air defense systems hold live firing practice in southern Russia

ASHULUK PROVING GROUND /Astrakhan Region/, September 7. /TASS/. S-300 and S-400 air defense systems have been used in a live firing practice in the course of the international exercise Combat Brotherhood-2017 near Astrakhan, the commander of the allied aviation and air defense group of the CIS countries, Lieutenant-General Viktor Sevostyanov told the media.

"The tactical episode is over. There are no targets in the sector. All targets were destroyed. All tasks have been coped with. No violations of safety requirements occurred," he said.

All participants in the firing practice - crews from Armenia, Russia, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan - displayed a high level of skills. The aircraft involved in the exercise hit all targets on the surface to earn excellent marks.

Participating in the exercise at Ashuluk were 1,500 troops and 40 planes - five newest Yakovlev-130 from Belarus and all others from Russia’s Aerospace Force.

"The task was a rather complicated one. A total of 19 targets were released to simulate all types of flying objects - from drones to ballistic missiles," Sevostyanov said.