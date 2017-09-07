Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

S-300, S-400 air defense systems hold live firing practice in southern Russia

Military & Defense
September 07, 13:25 UTC+3 ASHULUK PROVING GROUND

All participants in the firing practice - crews from Armenia, Russia, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan - displayed a high level of skills

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

ASHULUK PROVING GROUND /Astrakhan Region/, September 7. /TASS/. S-300 and S-400 air defense systems have been used in a live firing practice in the course of the international exercise Combat Brotherhood-2017 near Astrakhan, the commander of the allied aviation and air defense group of the CIS countries, Lieutenant-General Viktor Sevostyanov told the media.

Read also

S-300 missiles strike simulated enemy’s ground air defenses in East Siberian drills

"The tactical episode is over. There are no targets in the sector. All targets were destroyed. All tasks have been coped with. No violations of safety requirements occurred," he said.

All participants in the firing practice - crews from Armenia, Russia, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan - displayed a high level of skills. The aircraft involved in the exercise hit all targets on the surface to earn excellent marks.

Participating in the exercise at Ashuluk were 1,500 troops and 40 planes - five newest Yakovlev-130 from Belarus and all others from Russia’s Aerospace Force.

"The task was a rather complicated one. A total of 19 targets were released to simulate all types of flying objects - from drones to ballistic missiles," Sevostyanov said.

Read also

Erdogan announces deal with Russia on S-400 air defense missile systems

Russian-made S-300 air defense missile systems assume combat duty in Iran

S-300 air defense units take part in snap check in Central Russia

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Poroshenko acknowledges Crimea’s return to Ukraine now is unrealistic
2
Russian military instructors train over 1,000 Syrian troops near Damascus
3
Russia and Japan sign 50 agreements and memoranda at EEF
4
Putin calls for involving North Korea in joint projects to ease tensions
5
North Korea vows strong countermeasures against US pressure
6
Diplomat slams US attempts to justify 'illegal intrusions' into Russian diplomatic offices
7
Russia may build 115,000-tonne aircraft carriers by 2020
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама