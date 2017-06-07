Back to Main page
S-300 air defense units take part in snap check in Central Russia

Military & Defense
June 07, 1:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The drills involve over 300 personnel and more than 150 pieces of military hardware, will continue until June 9

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. A unit of S-300 surface-to-air missile systems, deployed in the Central Russian Voronezh Region, was put on alert on Tuesday as part of joint air defense and aviation exercises in Russia’s Western Military District, the district’s press service said.

The exercises involve a march to a training ground and maneuvers on site. At the training ground, S-300 crews will train to repel an air assault by 15 MiG-31 supersonic interceptor aircraft of a simulated enemy.

The exercises, involving over 300 personnel and more than 150 pieces of military hardware, will continue until June 9.

The S-300 (NATO reporting name: SA-10 Grumble) surface-to-air missile (SAM) system is regarded as one of the most potent anti-aircraft missile systems currently fielded and can engage multiple aircraft and ballistic missiles up to 300 km (186 miles) away.

