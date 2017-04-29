Back to Main page
Another S-400 regiment enters combat duty in Northwest Russia

Military & Defense
April 29, 14:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The regiment had replaced the S-300 Favorite missile systems

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Another S-400 Triumf missile system regiment has entered combat duty at the Belomorskaya naval base in Northwest Russia, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The regiment will provide air defense for the Belomorskaya naval base, as well as for the ship-building, ship repair and other industrial facilities in the cities of Severodvinsk and Arkhangelsk," the statement reads.

The regiment had replaced the S-300 Favorite missile systems.

In late 2016, the Air Defense Regiment of the Russian Northern Fleet’s Kolskaya division received the S-400 air defense systems.

The S-400 Triumf is the most advanced long-range antiaircraft missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range ones, and can also be used against ground objectives. The S-400 complex can engage targets at a distance of 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km.

