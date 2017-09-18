Almaz-Antey provides first regimental set of S-400 for Russian Defense Ministry

Russian planes attack simulated enemy forces at Zapad-2017 exerciseMilitary & Defense September 18, 18:28
MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Almaz-Antey concern has provided for the Defense Ministry this year’s first regimental set of S-400 air defense systems Triumf.
"The parts and components of the air defense missile system S-400 Triumf are delivered by the sub-contractors to the assembly center at the Kapustin Yar proving ground, unloaded there and stored at technological areas. The components are then checked for quality and the systems assembled and tuned up," the concern’s press-service said.
After that the assembled systems are handed over to the client for acceptance tests at the proving ground. The tests include live missile launches against target simulators.
Earlier, the Defense Ministry said that Russia’s Aerospace Force would obtain four S-400 systems this year. In 2016 Almaz-Antey provided five regimental sets of this system.
S-400 Triumf is a long-range air defense system authorized for service in 2007. Its task is to destroy enemy planes, cruise and ballistic missiles, including intermediate range ones, and surface targets. Last April the deputy chief of Russia’s Aerospace Force, Viktor Gumenny, said that S-400 capable of destroying targets in near space had begun to enter duty.