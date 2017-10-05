Back to Main page
Saudi Arabia interested in buying S-400 missile systems

Military & Defense
October 05, 16:02 UTC+3

Talks on S-400 purchase are in progress

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia has shown interest in purchasing the S-400 missile systems, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday.

"There is some interest, of course," he said. "Talks on S-400 are in progress, but there are no final decisions yet."

Rogozin added that military-technical cooperation was discussed during the talks behind closed doors.

Topics
Russian defense industry
