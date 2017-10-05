Saudi Arabia interested in buying S-400 missile systems

Putin holds state banquet in honor of Saudi kingRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 05, 16:51
Saudi Aramco mulls investing in Russian LNG producersBusiness & Economy October 05, 16:40
Croatian president to visit Russia on October 18Russian Politics & Diplomacy October 05, 16:38
Russian lawmaker slams Canada’s Magnitsky Act as undermining international lawRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 05, 16:06
Saudi Arabia interested in buying S-400 missile systemsMilitary & Defense October 05, 16:02
Putin appoints Yevgeny Ivanov Russian Deputy Foreign MinisterRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 05, 15:55
Russian submarines launch cruise missile strike on IS near Deir ez-ZorMilitary & Defense October 05, 15:51
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic SeaMilitary & Defense October 05, 15:45
Russian president and Saudi king meeting round-upWorld October 05, 15:12
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia has shown interest in purchasing the S-400 missile systems, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday.
"There is some interest, of course," he said. "Talks on S-400 are in progress, but there are no final decisions yet."
Rogozin added that military-technical cooperation was discussed during the talks behind closed doors.