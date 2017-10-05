Russian president and Saudi king meeting round-up

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud have begun the talks with the participation of the delegations. The Russian leader described their meeting behind closed doors as "substantive, meaningful and confidential."

"We have held detailed talks behind closed doors to talk about bilateral relations and the situation in the region," Putin said. "That was a very meaningful, substantive and confidential conversation." According to the president, Russia is glad to welcome the Saudi king during his first visit to Moscow. He expressed confidence that the visit will give a fresh impetus to the development of bilateral relations.

King Salman invited Putin to pay a visit to Saudi Arabia. Putin has accepted the invitation.

"Thank you for you invitation, I remember my previous visit to your country and will definitely take advantage of your invitation to visit Saudi Arabia once more," Putin said. "I am pleased to send to Your Excellency an invitation to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to continue our consultations," Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said.

King Salman noted similarity of the two countries' views on many regional, international problems. "I can say that our relations are keynoted by the similarity of views on many regional and international problems. Bilateral coordination is continuing on everything that promotes stronger security and the prosperity of our countries," King Salman said.

"We are confident that there are vast opportunities for expanding and diversifying economic cooperation between our countries <…> in the interests of our countries, in the interests of developing trade exchange in all areas," the Saudi king said.

He reiterated Riyadh’s willingness to boost relations between the two countries and peoples in various fields. The king added that the international community needs to step up efforts to combat extremism, terrorism and the sources of its funding. He recalled that Saudi Arabia earlier called for establishing the UN Counter-Terrorism Center and donated $110 mln for the purpose.

Syrian crisis

The situation in Syria must be settled by political means, which will guarantee security and stability, as well as the country’s territorial integrity, the king said.

As he dwelt on the subject of the Syrian crisis, King Salman called for achieving its settlement in accordance with Geneva-1 decisions and UN Security Council’s resolution 2254.

"A political solution must be achieved that would guarantee security, stability, unity and territorial integrity of Syria," Kind Salman said.

Global oil market

King Salman noted, in particular, that Saudi Arabia seeks to continue cooperation with Russia to achieve stability on the global oil markets.

"We are committed to continuing positive cooperation between our nations to achieve stability on the global oil markets, which will facilitate growth of the global economy," he said.

The Saudi king also expressed confidence that "there are vast opportunities for expanding and diversifying cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Russia, for creating the trade and economic investment base." He noted that Moscow and Riyadh could expand the use of relative advantages of the two countries’ economies, which would make it possible to intensify trade ties.

Military cooperation

Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport and the Saudi Military Industries Company have signed a memorandum on the purchase and local output of military products.

The memorandum was signed following the results of the state visit by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to Russia.

The document was signed by Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Military Industries Company Ahmad Al-Khateeb.

Rosoboronexport and the Saudi Military Industries Company also signed a contract on the general terms of organizing the licensed production of Kalashnikov AK 103 assault rifles and cartridges of various designations on Saudi soil.

Following the results of negotiations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Saudi Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Al-Falih signed an agreement on bilateral cooperation in the outer space exploration and use for peaceful purposes.

Trade roadmap

Russia and Saudi Arabia signed a roadmap on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation for the midterm.

The roadmap was signed by Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Minister of Commerce and Investment of Saudi Arabia Majed bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi.