Russian defense contractor developing new heavy helicopter prototype

Military & Defense
October 20, 14:04 UTC+3 ROSTOV-ON-DON

The new helicopter should be able to fly in any geographical region and any weather conditions

© Valery Matytsin/TASS

ROSTOV-ON-DON, October 20. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters Group will modernize the Mil Mi-26 helicopter for Russia’s Defense Ministry and is now developing a prototype of a new Mi-26T2V rotocraft, the company’s press office reported on Friday.

"On the basis of the design documentation developed by the Moscow Mil Helicopter Enterprise, Rostvertol Company is carrying out work to develop a prototype of a new Mi-26T2V helicopter with the subsequent flight trials," the rotocraft manufacturer’s press office said.

Based on the customer’s requirements, the Mi-26T2V helicopter should be able to fly in any geographical region and any weather conditions. The number of the crewmembers of a modernized helicopter has remained unchanged and equals five men.

"The new helicopter will embody the latest technical solutions considering its use in combat conditions. I want to note that the talk is about the upgrade of precisely the military version of the Mi-26 rather than the Mi-26T rotocraft, which is exported," Russian Helicopters CEO Andrei Boginsky was quoted by the company’s press office as saying.

The upgraded Mi-26T2V helicopter will have a lifting capacity of 20 tonnes. The helicopter will be fitted out with modern NPK90-2 integrated onboard radio-electronic equipment and also with an onboard defensive aids system to protect the helicopter against missiles of various homing types.

Topics
Russian defense industry
Реклама