Russia’s most advanced helicopter to get new-generation communications system

Military & Defense
May 26, 14:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The system provides for pilots’ continuous communications with ground control posts through several channels and the constant reception of signals at an emergency frequency

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The S-404 new-generation on-board communications system is undergoing flight trials as part of Russia’s cutting-edge Kamov Ka-62 helicopter, a spokesman for Ruselectronics, part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec, said at the HeliRussia exhibition on Friday.

"This is a fully digital new-generation communications system. It provides for pilots’ continuous communications with ground control posts through several channels and the constant reception of signals at an emergency frequency. The system independently controls its own work, adapting to the specifics and the characteristics of the signal received and actually ruling out the possibility of losing communications with the ground," the spokesman said.

Ka-62 helicopter

The radio system is being developed by Polyot research and production association in Nizhny Novgorod in the Volga area, he said.

The antennae of various designations that are part of the system are built into the helicopter’s skin, which helps improve the communications quality and the chopper’s aerodynamic characteristics, the Ruselectronics representative said.

"The S-404 is based on the software-defined platform, which helps expand communications possibilities without changing the device’s hardware. For example, on the customer’s demand, a secure communications channel or a photo and video data transmission function can be added," he noted.

Ka-62 helicopter

The flight model of Russia’s most advanced Ka-62 helicopter performed its first trial flight over the site of "Progress" Arsenyev Aviation Company, part of Russian Helicopters Group, on Thursday.

The flight lasted 15 minutes and showed that all of the helicopter’s necessary adjustments had been successfully completed, the Russian Helicopters press office reported.

The test pilots of the Ka-62’s main developer (the Kamov Company) assessed the helicopter’s overall performance capacity and checked the operation of its basic power supply systems, onboard equipment and the engine unit.

Specifically, the test pilots checked the helicopter’s stability and controllability and the operability of its basic systems and complexes.

The Ka-62 performed a 15-minute flight around a circle at a speed of 110 km/hr.

The Ka-62 flight model got off the ground for the first time in April this year to assess its general operability and check the operation of its basic power supply systems and onboard equipment.

The Ka-62 is designated to transport passengers, carry out rescue operations and also works in the oil and gas sector. The helicopter’s high power-to-weight ratio offers a wide range of altitudes for its operation. The Ka-62 can be used in a hot climate and it can perform flights above the sea.

