Russia’s new high-speed military helicopter to make maiden flight by 2025

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. An advanced high-speed military helicopter is scheduled to make its maiden flight by 2025, Russia’s deputy defense minister Yuri Borisov said during the HeliRussia-2017 exhibition on Thursday.
"Our new state arms procurement program (for 2018-2025) envisages a research and development project, and we expect a high-speed aircraft to take off before the deadline of this program," Borisov said.
Technical specifications for the advanced helicopter have already been determined are being studied in detail by Russia’s helicopter designer and manufacturer Russian Helicopters. "This project has been scheduled and will be implemented," Borisov said.