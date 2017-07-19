Russia's Defense Ministry may get new cutting-edge amphibious helicopter

ZHUKOVSKY, July 19. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters (part of the Rostech corporation) are ready to design a new amphibious helicopter if the Russian Defense Ministry is interested in this rotorcraft, the company’s press service told TASS on Wednesday.

"Considering the tasks faced by the Russian Defense Ministry, in our opinion, there is need for both upgraded Mi-14 helicopters and an advanced amphibious helicopter," the company said.

Russian Helicopters are ready to satisfy all the needs of the Naval Aviation envisaged during the development of the state armaments project for 2018-2025," the press service stressed.

Earlier Deputy Defense Minister Yury Borisov said that the Defense Ministry was interested in the upgrading of the Mi-14 maritime multi-purpose amphibious helicopter. The rotorcraft is supposed to undergo profound modernization and will be used both for military and civil purposes.