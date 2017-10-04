Back to Main page
Russia’s air force ready to halt IS actions in Syria

Military & Defense
October 04, 17:27 UTC+3

The Russian Defense Ministry accuses the US of supporting terrorists in Syria

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The US support for terrorists is the main obstacle for routing the Islamic State terrorist grouping (outlawed in Russia) in Syria, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday.

"US colleagues’ support for terrorists and pandering to them rather than terrorists’ combat efficiency is the main obstacle for completing the rout of the ISIL [the former name of the Islamic State]," the general said.

Russia’s Aerospace Force is ready to totally halt any actions of the Islamic State terrorist group in Syria passed off by the United States as ‘coincidences’, he went on. 

The general told reporters about several offensives against Syrian government troops launched from the 50-kilometer area around the locality of al-Tanf near the Jordanian border, where "a US military mission" is headquartered.

"If US officials view such actions as unforeseen ‘contingencies’, Russia’s Aerospace Force is ready to begin the complete elimination of such ‘coincidences’ in the area of their control," he said.

"In all appearances, success of the Syrian army with the support of the Russian Aerospace Forces, as well as a swift liberation of Euphrates River Valley from IS (Islamic State, outlawed in Russia) runs counter to plans of the US colleagues," said the major general.

Attack on government forces

Terrorist attacks over government forces in Syria on September 28 were made from a zone controlled by the US military, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

Overnight into September 28, dozens of off-road vehicles carrying about 300 Islamic State (IS, a terror organization outlawed in Russia) militants advanced towards the town of al-Qaryatayn, Homs Governorate, from the community of Rukban, he said. Notably, militants successfully skirted all covert posts of the Syrian army, "having direct coordinates at hand that can be acquired only through aerial reconnaissance studied by specialists and then carefully presented for execution of terrorist sabotages," Konashenkov said. Another IS unit carried out a series of coordinated attacks over other Syrian army posts located along the strategically important Palmyra - Deir ez-Zor highway.

"One thing unites the specified terror attacks: All of them were carried out from a 50km zone around the community of At Tanf on the Syrian-Jordanian border, the one where ‘the US military mission’ is stationed and that the Syrian forces chasing terrorists were kept off at gunpoint by Americans," Konashenkov stressed.

Syrian conflict
