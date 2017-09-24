Back to Main page
US forces assist Syrian opposition force in crossing IS positions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 24, 12:55 updated at: September 24, 13:30 UTC+3

"Without any resistance from the IS militants, the SDF units are moving further along left shore of the Euphrates River towards Deir ez-Zor," the Russian Defense Ministry said

© Mikhail Dzhaparidze/TASS

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Units of the US special forces provide smooth movement of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) units across positions of the Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia), the Russian Defense Ministry wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

"Without any resistance from the IS militants, the SDF units are moving further along left shore of the Euphrates River towards Deir ez-Zor," the defense authority said. "At the aero photo imaged, taken between September 8 and 12, 2017, at the positions of IS forces can been seen many US armored Hammer vehicles, used by the US special forces."

"Though the US military units’ positions are in the areas of IS location, they do not have any signs of organized combat security," the Defense Ministry added.

The Defense Ministry has posted on its page pictures showing clearly positions of the US special force. "The pictures show clearly that units of the US special force are located in the strongholds, the IS militants had equipped," the statement reads.

According to the Defense Ministry, near those facilities there are no traces of an assault, a fight against IS terrorists or crates from air strikes by the international coalition. "This means that all the US personnel there feel quite secure in the districts, controlled by terrorists," the ministry said.

