Lavrov calls to coordinate Russian, US military action in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 22, 21:05 UTC+3

Russia has informed the United States that any attempts to hamper the counterterrorism operation in Syria will not be left without reaction

Share
1 pages in this article
© REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew Bruch

UNITED NATIONS, September 22./TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stressed a need for coordinated action by Russian and US military to deal a final blow to terrorists in Syria.

"We have the so-called deconflicting, but this is probably not enough when fight against terrorism is in progress, when we destroy terrorist hotbeds in Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor," he said. "In order to deal a final blow to terrorists in fact, not just deconflicting is need, coordination is necessary. However, American military are forbidden from coordination," he added.

Read also

Kremlin shares Defense Ministry's stance on US role in militants’ attack in Syria

Moscow warns US any shellings of Russian task force by Syrian opposition will be thwarted

US military presence in Syria violates international law — Lavrov

Diplomat says US must leave Syria

Lavrov said Russia has informed the United States that any attempts to hamper the counterterrorism operation in Syria will not be left without reaction.

"We are delighted to meet, to make sure we are on the same page about the Syrian settlement, fight against terrorism, resumption of nationwide dialogue and to outline further steps with regard to all these issues," Lavrov said.

"I am convinced that successes of the Syrian army supported by Russia’s Aerospace Force, in particularly in Deir ez-Zor and other regions, are very impressive," he said. "It is a decisive contribution to the fight against ISIL (former name of the Islamic State terrorist group banned in Russia)."

"We will be ready to heed your assessments on the issue and the situation in the country on the whole," Lavrov said.

"We have regular talks with the Americans, the Department of State and Pentagon. We have explained what is going on, as the Russian Defense Ministry had earlier announced publicly," he emphasized.

"We have sent a clear message that if there are attempts to complicate the end of the counterterrorism operation from the areas that are close to American ‘friends,’ or what else they can be called, it will not be left without reaction," Lavrov concluded.

Syrian unity

Moscow believes partition of Syria must not be allowed as a chain reaction will spread throughout the whole Middle East, he said. 

"First of all, fight against terrorism must be ended, but it is also necessary to start thinking how to restore Syria’s unity," the minister said. "No division must be allowed, a chain reaction will sweep the Middle East. This is what some would seek to achieve, those for whom it is advantageous to maintain here constant chaos, a mess," he added.

Russia expects that OPCW experts will shortly visit Shayrat air base. 

