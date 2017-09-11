Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat says US must leave Syria

World
September 11, 3:40 UTC+3 BEIRUT

A Syrian diplomat says the US "should withdraw its military personnel, otherwise, the Syrian army will regard them as a hostile force"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

BEIRUT, September 11. /TASS/. The US military presence is "illegal and unacceptable," as it has not been authorized by the Syrian government, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told the Al-Mayadeen TV channel on Sunday.

He noted that the US "should withdraw its military personnel, otherwise the Syrian army will regard them as a hostile force."

More news on
CONFLICT IN SYRIA
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

Russia registers six ceasefire violations in Syria - Defense Ministry

Syria on the verge of ushering in post-IS era — French top diplomat

Russian military police deployed to northern Aleppo Governorate

"The actions by the United States and the coalition led by it have no justification, for they are destroying Syria, killing civilians during airstrikes and destroying the economic infrastructure," the diplomat stressed. "This is in line with the terrorists’ plans but does not meet the Syrian people’s interests."

Mekdad noted that "anyone who wants to fight terrorist groups should coordinate their actions with Syria and its allies."

He described the ongoing fighting at Deir ez-Zor "the last big battle." "This city and province are very important for us, as they are located near the border with Iraq," Mekdad noted. "Therefore, the Syrian army’s success is strategic edging us close to defeating the gangs of the Islamic State terror group (IS, outlawed in Russia - TASS)."

The US has established three military bases in the northeastern Al-Hasakah province and another one in Kobani. About 1,500 US commandos support the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which are storming Raqqa. On Saturday, the SDF launched an offensive against Deir ez-Zor and drove out IS terrorists from the industrial zone east of the city.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat comments on Merkel's words about Crimea's reunification with Russia
2
Turkey ready to assist Myanmar refugees — Erdogan
3
South Korean top diplomat vows to respond to Pyongyang provocations
4
Diplomat says US must leave Syria
5
Russian snap check to involve 8,500 troops, 900 hardware units, 50 ships, 200 aircraft
6
Russia and Qatar sign military cooperation agreement
7
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама