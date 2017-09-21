Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow warns US any shellings of Russian task force by Syrian opposition will be thwarted

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 21, 9:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s special forces jointly with the Syrian troops are working to destroy Islamic State militants near Deir ez-Zor

Share
1 pages in this article
© Russian Defense Ministry/TASS

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Moscow has informed Washington via a special communications channel that any attempts of Syrian opposition fighters to shell Russian task force and Syrian troops will be curbed, Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday.

Servicemen of Russia’s special operations forces and Syrian troops are currently working together to destroy the terrorists near Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria, Konashenkov said.

Read also

Russia, US conduct expert work on Deir ez-Zor

Russia warned a representative of the US command in Al Udeid, Qatar, that "any attempts of shelling from the areas where the militants of the Syrian Democratic Forces are based will be immediately curbed."

"Firing points in these areas will be immediately suppressed by all means of destruction," the general said.

Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces approaching Deir ez-Zor from the north are easily joining IS terrorists, and Russian drones and reconnaissance recorded no clash between the IS with a "third force," namely the SDF over the past week, he explained.

However, massive fire from mortars and rocket artillery was opened twice on the Syrian troops from the areas on the eastern shore of Euphrates where the SDF fighters and servicemen of US special forces are based, Konashenkov said.

The spokesman noted that amid the Syrian troops’ success, the US-led international coalition and the SDF have halted the operation on liberating Raqqa. "Central areas of the former IS capital, which amount to around 25% of the city’s territory, remain under full control of terrorists."

"Russia’s control means recorded that the SDF militants have been dispatched from Raqqa’s province to the northern areas of the Deir ez-Zor province," Konashenkov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow warns US any shellings of Russian task force by Syrian opposition will be thwarted
2
Breaking of Idlib siege leaves three Russian servicemen wounded
3
US strike on North Korea may trigger serious consequences, Russian diplomat says
4
Diplomat believes Morgan Freeman was 'roped in' to be weaponized in anti-Russia crusade
5
Zapad-2017: Large-scale Russia-Belarus military exercises
6
Russia not sure France’s offer on contact group for Syria is expedient - diplomat
7
Russian delegation walks out UN GA hall before Lithuanian president’s speech
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама