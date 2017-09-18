Back to Main page
Russia, US conduct expert work on Deir ez-Zor

World
September 18, 18:20 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS
© AP Photo/Nataliya Vasilyeva

UNITED NATIONS, September 18. /TASS/. Russia and the United States are conducting expert work on the situation in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said on Monday on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"Expert work is underway," he said.

Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
