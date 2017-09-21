Back to Main page
Russian military brass says Syria’s Deir ez-Zor may be fully liberated in coming week

Military & Defense
September 21, 9:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Over 85% of Deir ez-Zor is already under full control of the Syrian forces

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria is 85% controlled by the Syrian forces and will be fully liberated in the coming week, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday.

Read also

Moscow warns US any shellings of Russian task force by Syrian opposition will be thwarted

Over the past days, Syria’s government troops have been carrying out an offensive to destroy the last foothold of the Islamic State (terror group, outlawed in Russia) near Deir ez-ZoR, Konashenkov said.

General Suhel’s units have cleansed of terrorists some 16 square kilometers and two villages on the western shore of Euphrates overnight. "More than 85% of territory in Deir ez-Zor is already under full control of the Syrian forces. In the coming week the city will be fully liberated," the general said.

Russia’s special forces jointly with the Syrian troops are working to destroy Islamic Staet militants near Deir ez-Zor, he added.

Syrian conflict
