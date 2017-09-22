Situation in Syria gives grounds for cautious optimism — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The current developments in Syria give grounds for cautious optimism, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday at the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"The development of the situation in Syria gives grounds for cautious optimism," he said, adding that the formation of four de-escalation zones in Syria was finalized at the international meeting on Syria that was held in Astana on September 14-15. Agreements on these zones were reached with the participation of Russia, Iran, Turkey, the United States, Jordan, the united Nations with support from many other countries.