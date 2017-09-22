Situation in Syria gives grounds for cautious optimism — Lavrov

NATO secretary general comments on Russian military drillsWorld September 21, 21:34
NATO secretary general hails idea of deploying UN force in UkraineWorld September 21, 21:29
Russia ready to discuss alternative resolutions on UN mission to DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 21, 20:18
UN approves probe into Islamic State crimes in IraqWorld September 21, 20:10
Russia’s Alrosa mined all-time largest pink diamond in its historyBusiness & Economy September 21, 20:07
Russia submits Zvyagintsev’s film Loveless for OscarsSociety & Culture September 21, 19:16
Diplomat confirms Russia ready to support Iraq in fight against ISRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 21, 19:10
Russian, Syrian diplomats discuss cooperation within OPCWRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 21, 19:01
Putin talks to Russian Alisa voice assistant, inspects unmanned vehicle created by YandexScience & Space September 21, 18:33
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The current developments in Syria give grounds for cautious optimism, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday at the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.
"The development of the situation in Syria gives grounds for cautious optimism," he said, adding that the formation of four de-escalation zones in Syria was finalized at the international meeting on Syria that was held in Astana on September 14-15. Agreements on these zones were reached with the participation of Russia, Iran, Turkey, the United States, Jordan, the united Nations with support from many other countries.