Russian envoy notes US actions in Syria as Washington's true colors on anti-terror policy

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The US actions near Syria’s Deir ez-Zor show that Washington regards geopolitical goals as more important that the proclaimed war on terror, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Monday.
"The fact is obvious, unfortunately, and it is very alarming," the diplomat said.
"We’ve seen for ourselves again that, while proclaiming its interest in liquidating the IS (Islamic State), a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia, and in defeating terrorists in Syria, the American side actually testified otherwise by some of its actions, namely, that some political and geopolitical tasks are more important to Washington."