Washington tries to use events in Khan Shaykhun to justify its strike on Syria — Moscow

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Moscow doesn't rule out Washington plotted its lastest accusations of Damascus with using chemical weapons for the purpose of a possible interference in Syria's domestic affairs, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Russia finds the hyporisy of the White house, the Department of State and the US mission to the UN to be disdainful," the ministry's commentary said. "After a whole four years, they have been accused in unison the Bashar al-Assad government of a terrorist act in Eastern Guta."

"The ungrounded charges with the use of chemical weapons on April in Khan Shaykhun, which the US has apportioned to Damascus virtually on behalf of the entire world community are also causing concern," the commentary said.

"Washington is again trying to use the events in Khan Shaykhun to justify its strike on the territory of Syria, a sovereign nation, on April 7," the ministry said. It indicated that the strike had been delivered in bypass of the UN Security Council and in violation of the provisions of international and humanitarian law.

"We don't rule out the very regrettable official comments [from Washington] are composed to offer grounds for a possible future intensification of interference in Syria's domestic affairs," the commentary said.