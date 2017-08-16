Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat says US-made chemical weapons found in Syria prove West’s support for terrorists

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 16, 20:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On August 16, a Syrian diplomat said that chemical weapons from the UK and US had been found in areas liberated from terrorists

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Julio Cortez

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Chemical weapons made in the US and UK, which have been found in Syria, prove that the western countries directly or indirectly support terrorists, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with Russia’s Vesti FM radio station.

On Wednesday, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad announced at a press conference that chemical weapons from the United Kingdom and United States had been found in areas liberated from terrorists. He particularly mentioned hand grenades and munitions for grenade launchers filled with the CN and CS gas. According to Mekdad, these chemical weapons were produced by the US Federal Laboratories and NonLethal Technologies, as well as by UK’s Cherming Defence.

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Western chemical weapons in Syria indicate true attitude to international law — diplomat

"The consequences of the war that has been raging in Syria for many years are now being analyzed and material evidence has started to emerge - it has been mentioned many times at various levels," Zakharova said. "The fact is that the western states and regional countries have directly or indirectly supplied banned poisonous substances to militants, terrorists and extremists active in Syria," she noted adding that militants had also received weapons, money and information support.

Zakharova pointed to the evidence proving that terrorists in Syria used weapons, money and resources received from countries which "claim their commitment to democratic principles and international law but in fact, they supply militants with things necessary to continue military activities on the territory of an independent state" - a fact to which Syria’s representatives, Russia and international experts have been repeatedly drawing attention. "Some part of this information has been handed over to the United Nations and even made public during bilateral talks, particularly between Russia and the United States," the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army finds UK and US chemical agents at depots captured from terrorists
2
Western chemical weapons in Syria indicate true attitude to international law — diplomat
3
Diplomat says US-made chemical weapons found in Syria prove West’s support for terrorists
4
Saakashvili plans to return to Ukraine on September 10
5
Russia’s ACRA assigns first A(RU) credit rating to famous arms manufacturer Kalashnikov
6
Russia’s Navy to receive two more advanced submarines by 2020
7
Press review: US experts to visit Donbass and Dalai Lama urges to relocate NATO to Moscow
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама