Diplomat says US-made chemical weapons found in Syria prove West’s support for terrorists

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Chemical weapons made in the US and UK, which have been found in Syria, prove that the western countries directly or indirectly support terrorists, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with Russia’s Vesti FM radio station.

On Wednesday, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad announced at a press conference that chemical weapons from the United Kingdom and United States had been found in areas liberated from terrorists. He particularly mentioned hand grenades and munitions for grenade launchers filled with the CN and CS gas. According to Mekdad, these chemical weapons were produced by the US Federal Laboratories and NonLethal Technologies, as well as by UK’s Cherming Defence.

"The consequences of the war that has been raging in Syria for many years are now being analyzed and material evidence has started to emerge - it has been mentioned many times at various levels," Zakharova said. "The fact is that the western states and regional countries have directly or indirectly supplied banned poisonous substances to militants, terrorists and extremists active in Syria," she noted adding that militants had also received weapons, money and information support.

Zakharova pointed to the evidence proving that terrorists in Syria used weapons, money and resources received from countries which "claim their commitment to democratic principles and international law but in fact, they supply militants with things necessary to continue military activities on the territory of an independent state" - a fact to which Syria’s representatives, Russia and international experts have been repeatedly drawing attention. "Some part of this information has been handed over to the United Nations and even made public during bilateral talks, particularly between Russia and the United States," the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman stressed.