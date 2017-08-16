Back to Main page
Western chemical weapons in Syria indicate true attitude to international law — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 16, 16:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On Wednesday, the Syrian deputy foreign minister said that chemical agents found at arms depots abandoned by gunmen were delivered to terrorists from the US and the UK

Share
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Evidence of chemical agents supplied to Syrian militants by the United States and the UK shows the degree of Western capitals' commitment to international law, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page.

"Here you can see all their commitment to international law and the triumph of democracy. Supplying chemical agents to terrorists and using photos of killed children as a pretext is beyond one’s comprehension," she noted commenting on the Syrian Foreign Ministry’s statement.

On Wednesday, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told a news conference in Damascus that chemical agents found at arms depots abandoned by gunmen suggest they were delivered to terrorists from the US and the UK. He noted that the special warfare means that had been founded included hand grenades and grenades for grenade launchers, which are supplied with CS and CN irritant agents.

According to Mekdad, these chemical agents were manufactured by Federal Laboratories (the USA), Cherming Defence UK and NonLethal Technologies (the USA).

Topics
Syrian conflict
