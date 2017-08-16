Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syrian army finds UK and US chemical agents at depots captured from terrorists

Military & Defense
August 16, 14:30 UTC+3

The chemical agents were found at terrorists’ depots both in Aleppo and in liberated districts in the eastern suburb of Damascus, according to the Syrian deputy foreign minister

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

DAMASCUS, August 16. /TASS/. Chemical agents found at arms depots abandoned by militants suggest they were delivered to terrorists in Syria from the United States and the United Kingdom, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said at a press conference in Damascus on Wednesday.

"All the special means that have been found include hand grenades and rocket projectiles for grenade launchers, which are supplied with CS and CN irritant agents [they are shown in transparencies]. The discovered chemical munitions shown in the transparency were produced by Federal Laboratories on the US territory. And the chemical agents were produced by Cherming Defence UK and NonLethal Technologies (the USA)," Mekdad said.

Read also

Lavrov says US continues support to some opposition groups in Syria

US seeks Syria’s disintegration, including with Kurdish units’ help — expert

Syrian armed forces reject accusations of chemical weapons use

Russian top brass notes US-led coalition’s provocations embolden terrorists in Syria

According to the Syrian deputy foreign minister, the chemical agents were found at terrorists’ depots both in Aleppo and in liberated districts in the eastern suburb of Damascus.

As Mekdad said, in compliance with article 5 of the convention on the prohibition of chemical weapons, the use of irritant agents is allowed only for fighting riots. They are prohibited for use as warfare means.

"Therefore, it can be said with confidence that the United States and the United Kingdom, and also their allies in the region, are rendering all possible support to terrorist organizations active in Syria, thus violating the convention on the prohibition of chemical weapons. They are supplying terrorists not only with conventional arms but also with banned chemical agents," Mekdad said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Tanks show off their firing skills at 2017 Army Games
3
Russia’s new diesel-electric submarine arrives at home port Sevastopol
10
Military scouts contest at the International Army Games
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army finds UK and US chemical agents at depots captured from terrorists
2
Moscow hopes Iran will not quit nuclear deal
3
Communication equipment for Sukhoi-57 jet to be completed in 2017
4
Putin hopes for development of cooperation with US in space despite problems on Earth
5
US embassy in Russia refuses to comment on diplomatic personnel reduction process
6
Press review: US experts to visit Donbass and Dalai Lama urges to relocate NATO to Moscow
7
Russia to start building infrastructure for Angara rocket at Vostochny spaceport in 2018
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама