Syrian armed forces reject accusations of chemical weapons use

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The Syrian armed forces on Saturday rejected as "baseless" accusations of using chlorine against terrorists near Damascus, the SANA news agency reported citing a statement from the Syrian military command.
"The reports on this matter are fabricated and totally baseless," the document reads. "Terrorist groups deliberately disseminate this obvious lies to justify the losses that they sustain in certain Syrian districts."
"The Syrian military command rejects these slanderous allegations and stresses that the Syrian army has never used chemical weapons in the past and will never use in future, because it has none," the statement reads.