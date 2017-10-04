Back to Main page
Moscow wants US to coordinate actions with Syrian army, Russian air group

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 04, 17:07 UTC+3

The Russian top diplomat says the US-led coalition should fight not only against the Islamic State, but also against Jabhat al-Nusra

© AP Photo/Nataliya Vasilyeva

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russia would like the United States and the anti-terrorist coalition it leads to coordinate its actions in Syria with the government army and Russia’s aerospace group, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday at an international conference of heads of secret and security services and law enforcement agencies.

Read also

Lavrov calls to coordinate Russian, US military action in Syria

The text of his statement was published on the Foreign Ministry’s website.

"We would like the United States and the coalition it leads to feel free to coordinate its operations with the Syrian army and the Russian aerospace group," he said. "Also, it is necessary to ensure the coalition should fight not only against the Islamic State, but also against Jabhat al-Nusra, which for some reason remained untouchable back under the Obama administration."

Lavrov said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative for creating a wide anti-terrorist front with the United Nations playing the central, coordinating role was still relevant.

"Its implementation requires observance of international law, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states in whose territory the struggle against terrorism is on," he added.

Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
