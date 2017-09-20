Back to Main page
Defense Ministry test-launches RS-24 missile towards Kura proving ground

Military & Defense
September 20, 12:12 UTC+3

The warheads reached the designated area at the Kura proving ground in the Kamchatka Peninsula, the Defense Ministry said

© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has carried out a test launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile RS-24 Yars towards a proving ground in the Kamchatka Peninsula. All tasks have been coped with.

"At the experimental space site Plesetsk a combat crew of the Yoshkar-Ola missile unit carried out a test launch of the solid propellant mobile-based intercontinental missile (ICBM) RS-24 Yars with a multiple re-entry vehicle. The warheads reached the designated area at the Kura proving ground in the Kamchatka Peninsula," the Defense Ministry said. "All tasks have been coped with in full."

The purpose of the launch was to reaffirm the reliability of a batch of missiles of this class.

"Strategic missile forces practiced the procedure of redeploying a battery of the mobile system Yars to a remote region, preparations for and the launch proper," the Defense Ministry said.

On September 12 the Strategic Missile Force test-launched a silo-based RS-24 missile with a multiple warhead from Plesetsk. The experimental warheads reached the designated area at the Kura proving ground.

The RS-24 ICBM was designed by the All-Russia Thermal Engineering Institute. It is based on the same scientific and technological solutions as the Topol-M missile, which allowed for considerably reducing the research and design phase and costs. Currently this missile systems are on duty at five missile units located on a vast area from the Ivanovo region in the west to Irkutsk, in the east.

