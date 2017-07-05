Back to Main page
Russian nuclear sub test-launches cruise missile in Barents Sea

Military & Defense
July 05, 5:23 UTC+3 MURMANSK

The launch was carried out as part of a scheduled combat training

© ITAR-TASS/:Lev Fedoseyev

MURMANSK, July 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Smolensk nuclear-powered submarine has conducted a successful test launch of a cruise missile that hit the designated target in the Barents Sea, the Northern Fleet’s press service said on Wednesday.

"From the underwater position, a Granit missile was fired against a combined sea-based target at a distance of about 400 kilometers," a fleet spokesperson said. "The target was successfully hit."

The launch was carried out as part of a scheduled combat training.

Northern Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, the crew "demonstrated high professionalism and naval skills" during the launch.

The Smolensk is a Project 949A Antey-class submarine built in 1990. The submarines of this class displace 24,000 tons, have an underwater speed of 32 knots and a crew of 107. They are armed with 24 launchers of Granit cruise missiles with a range of about 500m km and six torpedo tubes.

