Russia tests cruise missile defense systems

Military & Defense
June 09, 11:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The defense system has passed all the required trials

© Russian Defense Ministry Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Radio-Electronic Technologies Group (KRET), part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec, has developed and tested onboard defense systems for cruise missiles of various modifications, Adviser to the KRET first deputy CEO Vladimir Mikheyev told TASS on Friday.

© AP Photo

Russian Strategic Missile Forces: constantly on standby

"We have prepared a set of equipment for mounting it on cruise missiles of various modifications. Moreover, missiles can have any type of a warhead but all of them will be equipped with onboard defense systems," he said.

This defense system has passed all the required trials today, he added.

The onboard defense system comprises integrated technical means designed to determine and classify the threat of destruction of the protected object and also to neutralize this threat.

RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile

Putin: Advanced ballistic missile systems to beef up Russia's strategic forces

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Missile defense Russian defense industry
