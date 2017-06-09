Russia tests cruise missile defense systems

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Radio-Electronic Technologies Group (KRET), part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec, has developed and tested onboard defense systems for cruise missiles of various modifications, Adviser to the KRET first deputy CEO Vladimir Mikheyev told TASS on Friday.

"We have prepared a set of equipment for mounting it on cruise missiles of various modifications. Moreover, missiles can have any type of a warhead but all of them will be equipped with onboard defense systems," he said.

This defense system has passed all the required trials today, he added.

The onboard defense system comprises integrated technical means designed to determine and classify the threat of destruction of the protected object and also to neutralize this threat.