Putin: Advanced ballistic missile systems to beef up Russia's strategic forces

SOCHI, May 18. /TASS/. The share of Yars new-generation mobile and silo-based ICBM systems in the Russian Strategic Missile Force will rise to 72% by the end of this year, President of Russia Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"The Strategic Missile Force is smoothly switching over to Yars mobile and silo-based systems," Putin said at a meeting on drawing up a new state armament program for 2018-2025.

"Such modern systems already account for 62% of the armament of the Strategic Missile Force and their share will rise to 72% by the end of the year," Putin said. The share of modern weapon systems in Russia’s Aerospace Force will make up 68% by the end of 2017, he went on.

"New aircraft and helicopters, air defense and anti-missile defense systems and military-designation space hardware continue arriving for the Aerospace Force. The share of modern types of armament in the Aerospace Force has now been brought to 66% and is due to slightly increase to 68% by the end of this year," Putin said at a meeting on drafting a new armament program for 2018-2025.

The Russian Navy’s renewal also continues, Putin said.

According to his data, the Navy received 24 now combat ships and support vessels in 2016, including frigates and submarines armed with Kalibr long-range cruise missiles.

Modern weaponry currently makes up 47% in the Russian Navy and this share is set to rise to 55% by the end of the year, he said. "As a whole, it is important in the forthcoming program period to keep the rearmament pace that has been achieved and, of course, ensure the consistency of measures with the existing state armament program," the Russian president said.