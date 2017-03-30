Putin orders to draft over 140,000 men into army this spring

Russia begins spring military drafting campaignMilitary & Defense April 01, 2:20
MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday to draft 142,000 Russian men into the Armed Forces in spring 2017.
The decree, posted on the official portal of legal information, enters into force on the day of its publication.
In October-December 2016, in line with the president’s decree 152,000 Russians aged 18 to 27 were drafted into the army. Last spring, 155,000 Russian men were called up for army duty. In autumn 2015, 147,100 Russians were conscripted.
Lately, Russian lawmakers have been discussing proposals to increase the draft age ceiling from the current 27 years to 30 or 35 years. This initiative is due to be discussed already this autumn.