Frigate Admiral Makarov hits cruise missile simulators in Baltic Sea

Military & Defense
September 12, 16:35 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

Ten naval and support ships of the Black Sea fleet cordoned off the practicing area

Admiral Makarov frigate

Admiral Makarov frigate

© Anatoliy Medved/TASS

KALININGRAD, September 11. /TASS/. Russia’s frigate The Admiral Makarov of project 1135.6 has successfully hit anti-ship cruise missile simulators with its air defense system Shtil. The firing practice was part of the government acceptance test, the Baltic Fleet’s spokesman Roman Martov told the media.

"The frigate The Admiral Makarov has coped with the task of defending itself from a missile strike with its air defense system Shtil," Martov said.

Two other Baltic Fleet ships - The Geizer and The Liven - had launched simulators of cruise missiles in the designated area of the Baltic Sea.

"The anti-aircraft missiles fired from The Admiral Makarov successfully hit the air targets," Martov said, adding that the task was coped with in a complex electronic jamming situation.

The Baltic Sea’s area where the testing was conducted was closed to shipping and civilian aircraft. Ten naval and support ships of the Black Sea fleet cordoned off the area.

The frigate The Admiral Makarov (project 1135.6) began to be built at the Yantar shipyard on February 29, 2012 and set afloat on September 2, 2015. Ships of this class are meant for resistance to surface ships and submarines and for repelling air raids, on their own or in cooperation with other ships. They boast universal missile and artillery weapons and advanced radio-electronic equipment for anti-submarine and air defense. Project 1135.6 frigates have a displacement of about 4,000 tonnes, length of 125 meters and speed of up to 30 knots.

