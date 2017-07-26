Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Navy gets 60 Kalibr missiles over three months

Military & Defense
July 26, 13:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Navy was also provided with two naval aircraft Sukhoi-30SM and 42 torpedoes

Share
1 pages in this article
© Russian Defense Ministry Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Navy received 60 cruise missiles Kalibr and 42 torpedoes from the manufacturers over the past three months, Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said on Wednesday.

"Two naval aircraft Sukhoi-30SM, more than 60 cruise missiles Kalibr and 42 torpedoes were provided for the Navy," he said.

Read also

Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet

Also, he recalled that the flag-hoisting ceremony took place on The Sovershenny corvette of project 20380 on July 20. The ship built at the Amur shipyards was handed over to the Navy.

"On the acceptance list there are also three submarines, which have undergone repairs in docks, two raider boats, a pier of project 15163 and a large antisabotage boat," Borisov said.

He recalled that on June 26 the nuclear powered submarine Yuri Dolgoruky of project 955 carried out a submerged launch of a ballistic missile Bulava to hit a target at the Kura proving ground in the Kamchatka Peninsula.

Read also

Russian Navy to use hypersonic missiles and robots after 2025

Russia striving to make its Navy rank world’s second

Putin signs decree on Russia’s navy policy until 2030

Russian shipbuilder emphasizes Navy upgrading warships, not engaging in new arms race

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Navy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet
16
MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
EC announces readiness to defend European interests against US sanctions
2
Kiev court orders security service to launch probe against Poroshenko for high treason
3
London court binds Ukraine to pay par value of Eurobonds to Russia
4
Russian Navy gets 60 Kalibr missiles over three months
5
Russian super-heavy booster vehicle to bring payloads of 70 tns to orbit
6
Lavrov astonished by mass hysteria among US politicians
7
Tighter US sanctions may plunge world into another Cold War — senior lawmaker
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама