Russian Navy to use hypersonic missiles and robots after 2025

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Hypersonic missiles and robots will be used by the Russian Navy after 2025. "After 2025, the submarine and surface forces and the coastal troops of the Russian Navy will receive supersonic missiles and multi-purpose robocraft, including unmanned autonomous underwater vehicles," the Navy State Policy Framework until 2030, approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order, says.

According to the document, for the period until 2025 the submarine and surface forces and the coastal troops of the Russian Navy will be based on precise long-range winged missiles. In the long term, "it is planned to create an aircraft carrier, advanced battle surface ships and submarines (combat platforms), new-generation deep sea systems, as well as sea robots for a wide range of combat and support tasks."

"By 2030, the Russian Federation should have balanced fleets in all strategic directions, that will consist of ships that will operate in the close maritime zone (from 200 to 500 miles from the shore line), distant maritime zone (from 500 to 1,000 miles from the shore line) and ocean areas, as well as of marine aviation and coastal troops equipped with effective strike precision weapons, and will have a developed basing and support system," the document said.