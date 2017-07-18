Back to Main page
Russian Defense Ministry hopes to get hypersonic airborne missiles in 2020 to 2022

Military & Defense
July 18, 19:45 UTC+3 ZHUKOVSKY
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

ZHUKOVSKY, Moscow region, July 18. /TASS/. Russian Defense Ministry would like to get airborne missiles developing hypersonic speed, Deputy Minister of Defense Yuri Borisov told reporters on Tuesday on the sidelines of the MAKS 2017 international aerospace show.

Read also

Russia’s hypersonic Zircon anti-ship missile reaches eight times speed of sound

"We're appraising the R&D results accumulated in the sphere and we don't see backwardness on our part," he said. "We're on a par with the leading countries working in this field. I make no secret of our plans to get a range of novel technologies in 2020 through to 2022 and, in the first place, the air-launched weapons that will fly at hypersonic speeds."

"The aerospace manufacturers and especially the United Aircraft Corporation have the plans for creating various modifications of air-launched hypersonic weapons but questions should be addressed mostly to the developers now," Borisov said. "We hope to get the weaponry."

Read also

Russia's new S-300V4 air defense system to get three types of hypersonic missiles

Russia’s hypersonic Zircon missile to go into serial production in 2018 — source

