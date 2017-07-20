Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin signs decree on Russia’s navy policy until 2030

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 20, 18:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"Current risks and threats to national security of the Russian Federation in the World Ocean exist and new ones emerge," the document says

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Klimentiev/Russian presidential press service/TASS

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. US aspirations to dominate in the World Ocean are viewed by Russia as a threat to national security, say Basics of Russia’s State Navy Policy for the Period Until 2030 signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

"Current risks and threats to national security of the Russian Federation in the World Ocean exist and new ones emerge. Major of them are as follows: aspirations of certain states, primarily the United States of America and its allies to dominate in the World Ocean, in particular in the Arctic, and also to achieve overwhelming superiority for their navies," says the document posted on the official portal of legal information.

Read also

Russian naval presence in Arctic, World Ocean goes up to 100 ships — commander

Among other threats Russia names "territorial claims of foreign states to the Russian Federation in regard to the Primorye [Far East] land and adjoining water areas; a higher number of states with efficient and powerful navies; proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and of missile technology; aspirations of certain states to restrict access of the Russian Federation to resources of the World Ocean and to vital maritime transport routes; economic, political, internationally legal and military pressure on the Russian Federation with the aim to diminish its maritime activities in the World Ocean and to weaken its control of the Northern Sea Route, a historical national shipping route of the Russian Federation."

Besides, Moscow is concerned about "an increase in international terrorism, piracy, poaching, illegal shipments of weapons, narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances along with toxic and radioactive substances; the existence of hotbeds and escalation of armed conflicts in the territories strategically important to the Russian Federation and its allies as well as in the territories of coastal states of the World Ocean," it reads.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat lays out conditions to improve Russian-US ties at talks with Shannon
2
Russia to develop cruise missiles capable of striking targets at 1,000km range
3
Romanov dynasty descendants to gather in Russia for centenary of Nicholas II’s death
4
Russia looks to its Navy to become world second
5
ExxonMobil slapped with $2 mln fine for breach of anti-Russian sanctions
6
Russia’s Syria campaign spending within current combat training costs — Defense Ministry
7
Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet
TOP STORIES
Реклама