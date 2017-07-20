Putin signs decree on Russia’s navy policy until 2030

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. US aspirations to dominate in the World Ocean are viewed by Russia as a threat to national security, say Basics of Russia’s State Navy Policy for the Period Until 2030 signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

"Current risks and threats to national security of the Russian Federation in the World Ocean exist and new ones emerge. Major of them are as follows: aspirations of certain states, primarily the United States of America and its allies to dominate in the World Ocean, in particular in the Arctic, and also to achieve overwhelming superiority for their navies," says the document posted on the official portal of legal information.

Among other threats Russia names "territorial claims of foreign states to the Russian Federation in regard to the Primorye [Far East] land and adjoining water areas; a higher number of states with efficient and powerful navies; proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and of missile technology; aspirations of certain states to restrict access of the Russian Federation to resources of the World Ocean and to vital maritime transport routes; economic, political, internationally legal and military pressure on the Russian Federation with the aim to diminish its maritime activities in the World Ocean and to weaken its control of the Northern Sea Route, a historical national shipping route of the Russian Federation."

Besides, Moscow is concerned about "an increase in international terrorism, piracy, poaching, illegal shipments of weapons, narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances along with toxic and radioactive substances; the existence of hotbeds and escalation of armed conflicts in the territories strategically important to the Russian Federation and its allies as well as in the territories of coastal states of the World Ocean," it reads.