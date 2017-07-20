Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet

Moscow Metro puts on ‘underground screening’ of Game of Thrones new season’s first episode

VLADIVOSTOK, July 20. /TASS/. A ceremony of hoisting Russia’s naval flag has been held aboard the most advanced corvette Sovershenny built by the Amur Shipyard for the Russian Pacific Fleet, Fleet spokesman Captain 2nd rank Vladimir Matveyev said on Thursday.

"After a certificate of the corvette’s acceptance was signed by industry representatives and a solemn flag-hoisting ceremony was held, the warship became operational in the Russian Navy and entered service with the Pacific Fleet by order of the Navy Commander-in-Chief," the spokesman said.

"The flag-hoisting ceremony was attended by representatives of the Pacific Fleet command, the shipyard, the regional administration and Navy veterans," Matveyev said.

The corvette earlier successfully passed sea and state trials, during which all the warship’s systems and armament were checked.

The corvette Sovershenny is the fourth Project 20380 serial-produced warship. The corvette was designed at the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau. The Project 20380 corvette is a green-water warship capable of fighting enemy surface combatants and submarines and providing fire support for amphibious landing operations.

Stealth technology is used for the corvettes’ construction. The most advanced solutions have been used to reduce the warship’s physical fields. Specifically, the corvette’s radar signature has been significantly reduced through the use of the superstructure made of low-combustible radar absorbing fiber-glass and the special architectural arrangement of the hull and the superstructure.

The Project 20380 corvettes are green-water surface combatants. They displace 2,200 tonnes, develop a speed of 27 knots and have an operational range of 4,000 miles. They are armed with the Uran and Redut anti-ship and air defense missile systems, the A-190 100mm artillery gun and AK-630 small-caliber surface-to-air missile complexes. Corvettes of this type are equipped with Paket torpedo launchers, a helipad and a hangar for an aircraft.