Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet

Military & Defense
July 20, 12:17 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The corvette Sovershenny is the fourth Project 20380 serial-produced warship

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_957025.stepNow *12 +1}} - 7 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_957025.sliderLength-1}}
©  Yuri Smityuk/TASS
©  Yuri Smityuk/TASS
©  Yuri Smityuk/TASS
©  Yuri Smityuk/TASS
©  Yuri Smityuk/TASS
©  Yuri Smityuk/TASS
©  Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Editors choice
Basketball player for the Oklahoma City Thunder Russell Westbrook was crowned Fashion King for 2017. Photo: Martha Hunt, Russell Westbrook, Emily Ratajkowski and Nina Agdal at the DKNY fashion show, 2016, in New York
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world July 19, 15:10
An Aeroflot flight attendant walks by a Mikoyan MiG 29K fighter jet
MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off July 18, 16:45
People dressed as Game of Thrones characters attend the screening of season 7's episode at Mayakovskaya subway station in Moscow
Moscow Metro puts on ‘underground screening’ of Game of Thrones new season’s first episode July 18, 14:21
Soldiers during street fighting at Stalingrad
Stalingrad: Remembering the bloodiest battle of World War II July 17, 12:15
French First Lady Brigitte Macron and US First Lady Melania Trump await French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump at Les Invalides museum in Paris, France, July 13
This week in photos: Trump-Macron rendezvous, Mosul in ruins and California wildfires July 14, 18:29
A view of a massive rift in the Antarctic Peninsula's Larsen C ice shelf, Antarctica, November 10, 2016
Antarctica's frozen beauty captured in pictures July 13, 15:07
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_957025'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_957025'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
©  Yuri Smityuk/TASS
©  Yuri Smityuk/TASS
©  Yuri Smityuk/TASS
©  Yuri Smityuk/TASS
©  Yuri Smityuk/TASS
©  Yuri Smityuk/TASS
©  Yuri Smityuk/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, July 20. /TASS/. A ceremony of hoisting Russia’s naval flag has been held aboard the most advanced corvette Sovershenny built by the Amur Shipyard for the Russian Pacific Fleet, Fleet spokesman Captain 2nd rank Vladimir Matveyev said on Thursday.

Gallery
1 photo
© EPA/KATIA CHRISTODOULOU

Russia's Pacific Fleet in photos

"After a certificate of the corvette’s acceptance was signed by industry representatives and a solemn flag-hoisting ceremony was held, the warship became operational in the Russian Navy and entered service with the Pacific Fleet by order of the Navy Commander-in-Chief," the spokesman said.

"The flag-hoisting ceremony was attended by representatives of the Pacific Fleet command, the shipyard, the regional administration and Navy veterans," Matveyev said.

The corvette earlier successfully passed sea and state trials, during which all the warship’s systems and armament were checked.

The corvette Sovershenny is the fourth Project 20380 serial-produced warship. The corvette was designed at the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau. The Project 20380 corvette is a green-water warship capable of fighting enemy surface combatants and submarines and providing fire support for amphibious landing operations.

Read also
Project 22350 lead frigate Admiral Gorshkov

Russian Navy to get four frigates by 2020

Stealth technology is used for the corvettes’ construction. The most advanced solutions have been used to reduce the warship’s physical fields. Specifically, the corvette’s radar signature has been significantly reduced through the use of the superstructure made of low-combustible radar absorbing fiber-glass and the special architectural arrangement of the hull and the superstructure.

The Project 20380 corvettes are green-water surface combatants. They displace 2,200 tonnes, develop a speed of 27 knots and have an operational range of 4,000 miles. They are armed with the Uran and Redut anti-ship and air defense missile systems, the A-190 100mm artillery gun and AK-630 small-caliber surface-to-air missile complexes. Corvettes of this type are equipped with Paket torpedo launchers, a helipad and a hangar for an aircraft.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Navy Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet
16
MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet
2
Russia’s Armata main battle tank may become operational in 2019
3
Russia at final stage of testing high-altitude interceptor for S-500 air defense system
4
Russia’s advanced military hardware premiers at MAKS-2017 international airshow
5
Putin says Kerch Strait Bridge project will be carried through
6
MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off
7
First flight of Il-112V rescheduled for 2018
TOP STORIES
Реклама