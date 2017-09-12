Lebanon interested in weapons purchases from Russia

Liberated Deir ez-Zor receives over 10 tonnes of humanitarian aidMilitary & Defense September 12, 13:45
Kremlin: Russia guided by its own interests when approving UN resolution on North KoreaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 12, 13:28
Russia’s export of naval hardware may go up to $40 bln by 2025Military & Defense September 12, 13:03
Press review: Iran-Turkey alliance risk for Moscow and Russia as likely Red Cross donorPress Review September 12, 13:00
Syrian army completing defeat of IS in northern, southern Deir ez-Zor— Defense MinistryMilitary & Defense September 12, 12:15
Iraqi court sentences Russian accused of IS ties to death penalty — mediaWorld September 12, 11:42
Russian planes hit 180 terrorist targets near Syria's Akerbat over past dayMilitary & Defense September 12, 11:35
Moscow says Kiev’s new education law violates rights of Russian-speaking citizensRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 12, 11:19
Contract with Kuwait to supply T-90MS tanks can be signed before yearendMilitary & Defense September 12, 11:10
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri hopes to discuss the possibility of purchasing Russian military hardware during his visit to Russia.
"My visit in the capacity of Lebanon’s Prime Minister is geared to developing relations with Russia in all spheres. The same concerns the military sphere," Hariri said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday. "We do hope that the visit will allow for discussing the possibility of purchasing Russian weapons in order to make the Lebanese army stronger and more combat-ready."
"Lebanon, just as the whole international community, is determined to resist terrorism. The Lebanese army has achieved considerable successes along these lines," Hariri said.
He added that he was going to discuss regional problems with Lavrov.
"Lebanon, just as other countries in the region, suffers a great deal from the problems that have hit this part of the world, including the large number of Syrian refugees who have taken shelter in Lebanon. We do hope that the political steps being taken for the sake of resolving the Syrian crisis will contribute to the solution of these problems, too," he said in conclusion.