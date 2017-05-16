Lebanon lauds Russia’s political support — minister

BEIRUT, May 16. /TASS/. Russia’s position regarding the Mediterranean and the Middle East is "very dynamic and has huge potential," Lebanese Information Minister Melhem Riachi told TASS in an interview today.

"Lebanon values highly Russia’s political support. It is relevant, very positive and serves to preserve stability," the minister highlighted. He went on to say that the Lebanese and other Middle East nations need "Russia’s well-balanced position that considers the opinions of various parties" more than ever before.

"We need a mediator like Russia that will help the Lebanese and other local nationalities to solve their problems," Riachi noted.

As he put it, the cultural aspect is also important in Russian-Lebanese relations. "I support the idea to build a Russian school in Beirut in every possible way," he maintained. "This is a good idea that will foster dialogue and friendly ties, and promote better mutual understanding."

Melhem Riachi belongs to the new generation of Lebanese politicians who strive to turn their country into a modern state governed by the rule of law. Riachi launched the initiative to set up the Dialogue and Public Relations Ministry based on the Information Ministry that became a sensation.