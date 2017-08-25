Terrorists in Syria increasingly use suicide drones — Russian General Staff

KUBINKA /Moscow region/, August 25. /TASS/. Improvised suicide drones are increasingly being used by terrorists active in Syria, Head of the Russian General Staff’s Office for UAV Development Major General Alexander Novikov said at a roundtable held during the Army-2017 International Military-Technical Forum.

"Today, it is possible to purchase unmanned aerial vehicles or their components for a small amount of money," the general pointed out. "After a small upgrade, these devices can be used not only for air surveillance but also for conducting air strikes. In Syria, terrorists have been repeatedly using suicide drones, they also use unmanned aerial vehicles for delivering homemade explosive devices and mortar shells," Novikov added.

"The number of unmanned aerial vehicles used by terrorists continues to grow," he said.