Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Terrorists in Syria increasingly use suicide drones — Russian General Staff

Military & Defense
August 25, 15:50 UTC+3 KUBINKA

They also use unmanned aerial vehicles for delivering homemade explosive devices and mortar shells, the head of the Russian General Staff’s Office for UAV Development

Share
1 pages in this article

KUBINKA /Moscow region/, August 25. /TASS/. Improvised suicide drones are increasingly being used by terrorists active in Syria, Head of the Russian General Staff’s Office for UAV Development Major General Alexander Novikov said at a roundtable held during the Army-2017 International Military-Technical Forum.

Read also

Russian drones make over 14,000 sorties in Syria

Russian Defense Ministry develops electromagnetic gun to counter drones

Russian forces in Syria test use of air, sea-based missiles in one attack for first time

More than 8,000 terrorists wiped out in Syria over three months

"Today, it is possible to purchase unmanned aerial vehicles or their components for a small amount of money," the general pointed out. "After a small upgrade, these devices can be used not only for air surveillance but also for conducting air strikes. In Syria, terrorists have been repeatedly using suicide drones, they also use unmanned aerial vehicles for delivering homemade explosive devices and mortar shells," Novikov added.

"The number of unmanned aerial vehicles used by terrorists continues to grow," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
8
Soviet-era ground effect vehicles
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian forces in Syria test use of air, sea-based missiles in one attack for first time
2
Russian jets scrambled 11 times in past week to intercept foreign aircraft
3
Russian aircraft deliver around 90,000 strikes against terrorists during Syria operation
4
Anti-terrorist mop-up operation in Syria’s Akerbat enters final stage
5
Russian drones make over 14,000 sorties in Syria
6
New secure communication tested by Russian military in Syria
7
Russian space center switching from Proton to Angara heavy rocket production
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама