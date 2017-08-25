Russian drones make over 14,000 sorties in Syria

Anti-terrorist mop-up operation in Syria’s Akerbat enters final stageWorld August 25, 14:51
KUBINKA (Moscow Region), August 25. /TASS/. Russia’s drones have performed over 14,000 sorties during the anti-terror operation in Syria, Head of the Russian General Staff’s Office for the Development of UAVs Major General Alexander Novikov said on Friday.
"The grouping of unmanned aerial vehicles that has been established comprises platforms with close-in, small-, medium-and long-range UAVs. Over the time of the operation, they have accomplished over 14,000 sorties," the general said at a roundtable discussion at the Army-2017 military and technical forum.
Russia has been using drones in Syria since its air task force launched an anti-terror operation in the Arab country, he said.
"The use of UAVs has ensured continuous and round-the-clock control of the situation on the ground on the entire territory of Syria," the general said.
The drones are used to control troops’ operations, conduct ceasefire monitoring, ensure the delivery of humanitarian cargoes and carry out search and rescue missions, he added.
"The drones used in Syria have low radar, optical and acoustic signature," Novikov said.