Russian tech experts set up land satellite network in Syria

KUBINKA, August 25. /TASS/. Russian military experts have set up a stably working network of satellite communications stations, head of the Main Directorate for Communications of the Russian Armed Forces and Deputy Head of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff, Lieutenant General Khalil Arslanov, said at a roundtable discussion devoted to the experience of using military forces in the Syrian Arab Republic held at the Army-2017 international military technical forum.

"The land satellite network has tripled, relay satellites’ capacity has increased, antenna systems for military and dual-use communications satellites have been readjusted, and the leased resource has been expanded," he said.

Setting up the satellite communication network in Syria had some specific aspects, such as a low channel capacity and the so-called "dead zones" in the areas covered by the satellite network, Arslanov noted.

Hand-held and mobile satellite terminals were widely used in Syria.

Russian experts also organized and carried out work to restore the Tetra-based fixed terminal network and expand its area of coverage. "In order to improve stability and reliability of this network, it was decided to use mobile base terminals in separate, most important areas," Arslanov stressed.