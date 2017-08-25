Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian forces in Syria test use of air, sea-based missiles in one attack for first time

Military & Defense
August 25, 15:06 UTC+3 KUBINKA
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

New secure communication tested by Russian military in Syria

KUBINKA /Moscow region/, August 25. /TASS/. During the operation against terrorists in Syria, the Russian military for the first time used accurate air and sea-based missiles in one attack, Russian Deputy General Staff Chief Lieutenant-General Igor Makushev, who is also Chairman of the Russian Armed Forces’ Military and Scientific Committee, said on Friday.

"In accordance with a plan drawn up by the General Staff, accurate air and sea-based missiles were used during a special operation," the general said at a roundtable dedicated to the experience the Russian military gained in Syria, held during the Army-2017 International Military-Technical Forum. Makushev added that Russia had tested "the use of air-and sea-based missiles in one attack."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
8
Soviet-era ground effect vehicles
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Hungarian university to confer Honorary Citizen title on Putin in Budapest
2
Russian tech experts set up land satellite network in Syria
3
New secure communication tested by Russian military in Syria
4
More than 8,000 terrorists wiped out in Syria over three months
5
Russia to launch production of hydrogen-powered stage for Angara heavy rocket
6
Hacker group says US biological labs active in Ukraine
7
Russian drones make over 14,000 sorties in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама