Russian forces in Syria test use of air, sea-based missiles in one attack for first time

KUBINKA /Moscow region/, August 25. /TASS/. During the operation against terrorists in Syria, the Russian military for the first time used accurate air and sea-based missiles in one attack, Russian Deputy General Staff Chief Lieutenant-General Igor Makushev, who is also Chairman of the Russian Armed Forces’ Military and Scientific Committee, said on Friday.
"In accordance with a plan drawn up by the General Staff, accurate air and sea-based missiles were used during a special operation," the general said at a roundtable dedicated to the experience the Russian military gained in Syria, held during the Army-2017 International Military-Technical Forum. Makushev added that Russia had tested "the use of air-and sea-based missiles in one attack."