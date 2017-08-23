Back to Main page
Russian defense minister examines weapons seized from terrorists in Syria

Military & Defense
August 23, 18:12 UTC+3 KUBINKA

An exhibition of photographs covers all stages of the operation of the Russian military group in Syria and its daily routine

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 23. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has visited the Army-2017 military-technical forum near Moscow to examine factory-made and makeshift weapons seized from terrorists in Syria.

On display visitors can see weapons being used by the Russian military group in Syria and hardware seized from terrorists. Some items are homemade and others of foreign manufacture.

Read also

'United we stand,' Syrian army outpost chief tells TASS in the middle of nowhere

Among Russian exhibits there are the multi-functional robot Uran-6, used for humanitarian mine-clearing operations, such as the one conducted in Palmyra and other Syrian cities, wheeled armored vehicle Taifun-K meant for carrying and protecting personnel, drone Forpost and diving gear for anti-sabotage coast guard units.

Shoigu closely examined the exposition featuring weapons seized from terrorists, in particular, makeshift mortars and devices for fiving gas cylinders and improvised rockets.

The show will be open to the general public on August 25-27.

The static exhibition features weapons and special technologies of the Aerospace Force, engineering troops, the Navy and military police.

An exhibition of photographs covers all stages of the operation of the Russian military group in Syria and its daily routine.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Sergey Shoigu
